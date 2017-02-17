World’s Largest Service Club Celebrates 100 years

ARDMORE, OK - The world's largest service club organization is celebrating its 100th birthday.

This weekend, a statewide celebration is being held in Ardmore.

The Lions club has been helping people in need all over the world for 100 years.

International directors are meeting with members from all over the state this weekend to celebrate at the new Lake Murray Lodge.

And members say for the last 100 years, where there is a need, there is a lion.

"It’s about the environment, it's about hunger, it's about youth, it's about sight, and it’s about diabetes..." former international director, and first female director in the western hemisphere, Pat Shurley said, "And um, I think we are making a big impact, not only here in Oklahoma but around the world."

This weekend, members from all over Oklahoma are joined by international directors to celebrate 100 years of service, in over two hundred countries worldwide.

International President Bob Corlew said, "Lions is a service organization, and we are actually the largest service organization in the world, nearly one and a half million members, and we are all volunteers. And we have as our goal to make the world a better place.

Three past international directors, all from Oklahoma, were also in attendance, and say they are still proud to be part of the group.

"I’ve been a lion 66 years.... and um. Joining a Lions club gives you a lot of opportunity to serve, and so uh, fulfils your life, it rounds out your life," Hal Long, a former international director said.

Members say they hope to leave recharged and ready for another century of changing lives.

Former international director, George Hazelbaker said, "We treat people all over the world. And uh... uh I don't know of any other club or organization that comes close to handling that."

A large part of that treatment, president Corlew says, can be attributed to Oklahomans.

"Lions in Oklahoma are among the most active. And that's one of the reasons frankly why I’m here," He added, "the Oklahoma lions are working so hard to make the communities better.

About 250 members from all over Oklahoma... are at this weekend's conference.