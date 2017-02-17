Students Explore New Career Options at Career Day - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Students Explore New Career Options at Career Day

VAN ALSTYNE, TX—Students from across Grayson County got a taste of what college is like today.

Choosing a career path in a changing workforce can be a difficult decision and that’s why Grayson College is starting the conversation early.

"We don't want student to wait until their 12th graders to decide what they're going to be doing the following year,” said Kim Williams, the Dean of Grayson College’s South Campus.

Grayson College hosted its largest career day for 200 middle school students across Grayson County.

Students opened their world to a new stack of options as they explored different careers like medical lab tech, nursing, and electrical tech and welding.

The hands-on experience inspired some students to discover new passions like Hailey Wild who wants to merge her love for interior design with electrical tech.

"If I want to craft something involving light bulbs or LED lights then I would to know how to use electricity,” said Wild.

Williams says the goal of the career day is to help students find their hidden talents and their purpose in life.

“This is just a jumping off point,” she said. “Maybe they've never thought about being an electrician, a welder, a nurse, or a history teacher."

And for students like Lane Elam the career day only solidified his dreams.

“It definitely gave me some ideas and showed me what college is like,” said Elam.

