Texoma Children Thrown from Vehicle Crash

GARVIN COUNTY, OK -- Two young Texoma children were taken the hospital after a car crash in Garvin County.

Troopers say two girls, ages six and ten, were thrown from a car when 51 year-old Jeannie Smith of Elmore City lost control of the vehicle, slammed into a ditch, and rolled it over.

They say Smith was wearing her seat belt but the two children were not.

It happened Thursday afternoon around 2:00 p.m. on Airline Road about two miles west of Pauls Valley.

Both children were flown by helicopter to OU Medical Center.

Their conditions are unknown.

Smith was treated and released from Pauls Valley General Hospital.

The accident is still under investigation.