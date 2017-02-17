Calera Police Facebook Post Bringing Department and Community Closer Together

CALERA, OK -- A local police department’s social media post is gaining a lot of attention.

The Calera Police Department posted a Facebook live video in hopes of opening up a conversation with those they protect and serve, asking them for help to keep their neighborhoods safe.

A message that has struck a positive chord with the community.

A simple request, spoken from the heart, and told with some help from social media, is touching the Calera community and beyond in the thousands.

“We need you, we can't do our jobs without you, and we depend on you,” said Calera Police Officer Chris Meitzen in a Facebook live post on Sunday.

"I loved it, it was very different, but it just made it seem more relatable, like they're one of us, they're just awesome," said Calera resident, and business owner of Dilynn Salon, Morgan Evans.

That relatable face is of Officer Chris Meitzen, who’s been with the Calera Police Department for the last five years.

His candid conversation prompted by a string of recent car burglaries in the area was recorded through Facebook live over the weekend.

"We wanted to let them (our community) know they're important, no matter how big or small the call, we treat it all the same way, with the same priority," said Meitzen.

He’s hoping his four minute long post helps to bridge a gap between his department and the community.

"It's important that we have that communication and trust between the police department and the public, and that we're not the bad guy, that we're not just there to write tickets, or arrest people, we're actually there to be trusted, and be able to be leaned on when needed," said Meitzen.

Opening up a dialogue between officers and those they protect and serve.

"I was really happy, I felt really safe, I like that they're so open to letting us come help and express our concerns and feelings to them," said Evans.

That message has since been heard loud and clear, the video already shared hundreds of times.

"It makes me feel great; it makes me feel that I gave them a message that desperately needed to be heard," said Meitzen.

And the department’s core value, “People Caring for People” resonating with those of all ages.