Age Discrimination Lawsuit Dismissed

VAN ALSTYNE, TX -- An age discrimination lawsuit filed by a former middle school teacher in Van Alstyne has been dismissed.

Deborrah Skaggs says Van Alstyne ISD let her go because of her age. She had been with the district for years.

Even though her lawsuit was dismissed, she says sees it as a victory because she wanted to bring the issue to light.

The superintendent released a statement Thursday saying in part it’s always difficult to not renew a veteran teacher, but administrators “did not see improvement that was needed” in her instruction.

His full statement is below:

"It is always difficult to non-renew a veteran teacher. In this case, the evidence showed that Mr. Coleman, the Middle School Principal, worked with her for several years to improve instruction. He did not see the improvement that was needed. Our students deserve the best instruction possible."

Statement from Superintendent Dr. John Spies.