Record Numbers attend Storm Spotter Training Thursday Night

Record numbers attended this year's Skywarn Weather Spotter Training in Grayson County this evening. Over 200 people packed into the Grayson County Auditorium to learn how to spot severe storms. Event organizers say this was the largest turn out in over 5 years.

The event was hosted by the National Weather Service forecast office in Ft Worth and the Grayson County Emergency Management.

During the event, National Weather Service Meteorologist spent time answering questions about weather and storms and teaching how to tell whether a storm is severe. Meteorologist say these spotters play a crucial role during severe weather.

"When it comes down to it, we've got radar, we've got satellite, we've got all these tools that we can use but they really don't come close to having eyes on the ground, a human voice that can really give away a lot of good information" Mark Fox, National Weather Service Meteorologist said.