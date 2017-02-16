Record Numbers attend Storm Spotter Training Thursday Night

Record numbers attended this year's Skywarn Weather Spotter Training in Grayson County this evening. Over 200 people packed into the Grayson County Auditorium to learn how to spot severe storms. Event organizers say this was the largest turn out in over 5 years.
The event was hosted by the National Weather Service forecast office in Ft Worth and the Grayson County Emergency Management.
During the event, National Weather Service Meteorologist spent time answering questions about weather and storms and teaching how to tell whether a storm is severe. Meteorologist say these spotters play a crucial role during severe weather.
"When it comes down to it, we've got radar, we've got satellite, we've got all these tools that we can use but they really don't come close to having eyes on the ground, a human voice that can really give away a lot of good information" Mark Fox, National Weather Service Meteorologist said.
PONTOTOC, OK--- One family in Pontotoc is counting their blessings after being safely evacuated from a flood during Friday night's storm. "Well you know this is our home and the thought of losing it..." said Debra Poe who lives in Pontotoc. A frightening thought that almost became a reality for Debra Poe overnight after Mother Nature unleashed its power. Poe says she and her family went to take shelter in a friend’s storm cellar after a tornado...More >>
Stormy weather continued into the early hours of Saturday morning after an evening filled with tornado and flood warnings in the region.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- Conner McDougall has ongoing medical needs, but the money to pay for his care is now in jeopardy at the Oklahoma Capitol as lawmakers struggle to balance the state budget.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- The DiamondBack Pain and Wellness Centers in two Texoma cities were raided by Drug Enforcement Agency and FBI agents Friday.More >>
DAVIS, OK -- There's fun in the mud ahead for professional all-terrain vehicle racers from all walks of life who are gathering at the Cross Bar Ranch in Davis.More >>
WHITESBORO, TX -- Investigators said one of the men placed an order as a second suspect distracted the manager of the Taco Casa.More >>
VAN ALSTYNE, TX -- The Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Music in the Park series starting next Tuesday, May 23.More >>
A Texoma businessman will be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame as part of its Class of 2017. Hal Smith, who was born and raised in Ardmore, owns a group of more than 60 restaurants in seven different states.More >>
ADA, OK -- Accused killer Macy Tiger was scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing Friday. Pontotoc County prosecutors allege that Tiger, 21, stabbed another woman at a party last August.More >>
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- The National Weather Service said two tornadoes have touched down in rural areas of southwest Oklahoma and one in northwest Texas with no injuries or damage reported.More >>
