Day Without Immigrants Protests Against President Trump's Crackdown on Immigration

SHERMAN, TX— A group of people took action today in protest of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration.

The protest was just one of hundreds across the nation as a part of “A Day Without Immigrants” to show the White House immigrants matter.

Yailin Garcia is one of thousands across America standing in solidarity with millions of immigrants and undocumented people in our nation who feel threatened by President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

The ban has struck fear in the hearts of families at risk of being torn apart, a harsh reality Garcia knows all too well.

"I lasted six years without seeing my mom,” said Garcia.

She separated from her mother when she was just nine-years-old after she says the Department of Immigration deported her mother to Mexico.

At 14-years-old Garcia was reunited with her mom but only for a brief moment.

"I remember the first thing when she [her mother] saw me, she started crying because she missed me so much and I missed her too,” said Garcia. “Six years is a long time."

For nine years Garcia has had to wake up without seeing her mother’s face. She says deportation robbed her of time and the gift of memories.

"I would've had a different life,” Garcia said. “I would've probably lived with her right now and I could go home and hug her but I can't."

Now she’s fighting to defend the immigrant community and show the White House the critical role immigrants play in our economy and society as a whole.

"Without any immigrant’s labor this country is paralyzed because we are all immigrants in this country,” said Garcia.

Garcia says she is the voice for her mother and all immigrants. And her cry for justice won’t be silenced.

"This country is made up of immigrants so if there are no immigrants there's no United States,” she said.