Robber Holds Store Clerk at Gunpoint

SPRINGER, OK - It’s every store clerk’s nightmare.

"And... he's like… This is a stickup give me all your money," Misty Bearden said.

She was counting change around 10 o'clock Wednesday night, when a man walked in wearing a mask and holding a rifle.

Bearden says her quick thinking got her out of trouble.

"I was raised around guns... and… the guy didn't know how to use the gun..." She added, "When I realized he didn’t know what he was doing I was like no you’re not getting anything."

After a scuffle for a phone to call 911, the robber took off.

Carter county sheriff... Chris Bryant says Bearden was lucky the attempted robbery worked out in her favor.

He advises,"To store owners and clerks out there that are working, you know if you ever have that happen, uh just give the folks what they want and uh maintain... just try to keep safe."

The Carter County sheriff's department is still looking for the suspect, who they say is a white male with dirty blonde hair, driving a red S.U.V.

Bryant said, "We have an idea of who he is, but we are still under investigation, still pursuing leads."

Until an arrest is made, friends of beard say they will be watching out for her.

"Anybody wanna come to a small town knows we all stick together, we are all friends, we are all family," Ronald Coffman, a friend of Bearden said.

Bearden says she hopes nothing like this ever happens again.

"Cuz I’ve got two babies at home. I didn’t care if he was coming home in a body bag, I was going home to my babies."

According to store clerks, this is not the first time the gas station has been robbed, but they hope it is the last.