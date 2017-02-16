Body cameras purchased for Pushmataha County Sheriff's Department

ANTLERS, OK- After a week of raising money to buy body cameras the Antlers Rotary Club presented them to the Pushmataha County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

With 6 deputies covering the entire county the sheriff says he wants his deputies to feel more at ease when responding to calls, and this generous gift is more than he could have asked for.

In November there was a new sheriff in town. When Sheriff B.J. Hedgecock took office his department was empty.

"We didn't have nothing. When I came into office, we didn't have flash lights, we didn't have nothing except what personal gear we brought with us," said Sheriff Hedgecock.

Last week the Antlers Rotary Club heard the department was in need and started raising the money to buy body cameras.

"We're trying to show him that the community is behind him," said club Vice President Will Payne.

By the end of the week the money was raised and three cameras were ordered. Thursday morning they were handed over to the sheriff. A gift that will ease the minds of deputies and the public.

"This gives them some security when they're doing their job that everything is videoed. They feel they're protected. And the citizens too. You get a complaint and they can come and watch the video and know what truthfully happened," said Sheriff Hedgecock.

Members of the rotary club say it's shocking to know what little the department has to keep up with daily duties.

"Pushmataha County is a very very large county and for one office to cover all of that, that's very daunting. We want to give them the protection he needs and we think the body cameras is one way to do that," said Payne.

The department is still in need of three more cameras, and moving forward the sheriff also wants his deputies to have hand held radios.

"My deputies are out on their own with no radio communication and cell service is so bad, so they rely on a cell phone to get help to them," said Sheriff Hedgecock.

Fund raising is already under way to get three more cameras. The whole department extends a big thank you to everyone who has donated so far.