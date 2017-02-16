Stay Strong for Stryder Benefit in Denison

DENISON, TX - Everyone is invited to a 4-man scramble golf tournament, lunch, a day of horse shoe, drink specials, raffles, silent auction, and much more for a good cause. The Stay Strong for Stryder Benefit kicks off with golf at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18th at the Denison Golf and Country Club. Entry fee is $400 per team or $100 per player. Horseshoe is $20 to buy in.

The benefit is to help raise money for the medical bills from Stryder's health complications. Organizer, Jenifer Roberts sent KTEN the following information to share about Stryder:

"We are really excited to help this family. This baby's name is Stryder. Born 11/28/2015. He was three months early. He stayed at childrens hospital for the first three months of his life getting strong enough to withstand the world. He was great until dec 2016 when he came down with two viral infections. He was careflighted to childrens with collapsed lungs. He was sedated for 36 days while they had machines hooked to him working for him. An echmo machine to work as his lungs, dyalisis machine to work for his kidneys and a respirator to breath for him. Due to complications be also had to go through two heart surgeries. He is awake and getting better. Still in the hospital with a long road to go of therapy and precautions. We are throwing a benefit called staying strong for stryder to raise money for medical bills and income while patents cant work. We have a golf tournament and there will be 4 prize holes with one prize beinga brand new truck ( special thanks to classics of texoma). There will be a horseshoe tournament, bake sale, silent auction, drink specials and live dj. The silent auction will have a dallas mavericks basketball signed by the players and a mini dallas hockey stick signed by a player. We are hoping everyone will come out, have a great time and support a good cause."

Anyone looking for more information can contact Jenifer at 903-462-3516