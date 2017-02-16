DENISON, TX -- Time now for our pet of the week.

This cute little puppy is a girl.

They think she's a collie/lab mix.

She was born in November.

They say she is very sweet and loves her blanket and toys.

Adoption fees take care of her first set of shots, flea and worm treatment.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little girl you can call the Morton Street Animal Hospital at (903) 465-4714, or you can just stop by.

They're located at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison.