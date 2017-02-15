Davis Woman Accused of Stealing from Trust Fund

DAVIS, OK -- State and local authorities are searching for a Davis woman they say stole thousands of dollars from her daughter.

OSBI agents say Sheryl Clark stole 36-thousand dollars out of the trust fund set up by the daughter's late father.

Authorities say the money was made available when the girl turned 18 but when she went to take money out there was nothing left.

OSBI agents say Clark did not have access to her daughters trust but forged signatures to take out the money

If you know where Clark might be or know other information you are urged to call OSBI.