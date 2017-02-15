Local Manufacturing Expansion, Hiring Dozens

DENISON, TX -- A local business is expanding and that means more job opportunities for the area.

ACS Manufacturing in Denison is looking to add 60 to 80 employees.

They make protective buildings for large generators. The owners say within the past year and a half business has been booming and they hope it will only improve.

They’re looking to hire electrical technicians, welders and fill other positions.

The company is excited for the growth.

“To create a new heyday, you know Texoma had its manufacturing and industry heyday, becoming the corridor for industry up 75, and it think we're seeing a rebirth of that, and we're excited to be a part of it," said Andrea Mory, the Director of Human Resources with ACS.

