Housing Shortage in Grayson County Comes with Ups and Downs

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- If you're in the market to purchase a house in Grayson County, it may be a tough buy.

Local realtors say there are just not enough of them to go around.

Take a quick drive around any Grayson County neighborhood, and you'll see plenty of houses both new and old.

But finding one on sale is a bit tough these days.

"There is a shortage of inventory," said Mary Adams, a sales agent with Ebby Halliday Realtors in Sherman.

According to the Texas Association of Realtors, currently in the Sherman/Denison area there's an average of 3.3 months’ worth of inventory on the market.

"This means if we didn’t get any new houses in three months, they would all be gone," said Adams.

And houses can't be built fast enough, so what's causing all the shortage?

"A lot of companies are moving here, it's a really good environment to move their headquarters here, Toyota is coming this way,” said Adams.

That’s right, with companies like Toyota moving into Plano, majority of the growth is being pushed up north.

"As people move there, they're finding it hard to find homes in the metroplex, they're looking into the Sherman Denison area," said Adams.

Which is great news for sellers.

"If you're considering selling your house 2017 is supposed to be a strong market, and it would be good to get it out there," said Adams.

And if a housed is priced just right, an average family home could sell within a matter of just days.

A quick turn agents say comes with multiple offers if your home is priced in a sweet spot.

That means under $200,000 and in good condition.

And buyers, there's good news for you too.

"Interest rates are really good for buyers, so if you're thinking about buying it's good to get out there too, you just have to have an agent whose on top of it, and as soon as they get houses that meet your criteria, you need to get out there quickly, and make quick decisions," said Adams.

Quick being the key word, because you'll likely have competition.

Agents say if you find a house to your liking, come prepared.

"Make sure you have your financing all ready to go, you have a letter from a lender, that way if you find a home that you want you're ready to go and put that offer in,” said Adams.

Local agents say while it may currently be a sellers’ market, that doesn't mean just any house will get sold.

It has to be listed at the right price.

So if you plan on selling your house, they ask you give them a call.