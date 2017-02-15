Pottsboro Library hosts interactive science classes

POTTSBORO, TX- It's said that reading is knowledge and knowledge is power. One Texoma library is expanding minds with science sessions.

It's a four month program titled "Pushing the Limits." It's a class for adults to take their knowledge to the next level in different areas of science.

Science is one of those subjects that some people just don't get.

"Science is kind of up there. You don't really get what's going on," said Mark Bolen.

The Pottsboro Public Library is doing something out of the ordinary and asking others to unleash their minds on the subject of science.

"It's to encourage people in rural communities talk about science in their everyday lives," said Library Director Dianne Connery.

Pottsboro is one of 7 libraries in the U.S to have the program. It's a four part reading and video series that discusses a science concept. The month of February's topic, survival.

"With survival, the video is actually demolition derbies and people using combines, and where would be the weak point in using it in a demolition derby. So it's really layman's science," said Connery.

Some say it's a good thing the library holding the unique classes.

"Them trying to actually get people interested and involved, it's kind of cool," said Bolen.

The library says they hope these sessions will open discussions and allow people to interact.

"We see our role as connecting people, connecting people with one another and with information," said Connery.

The next session on survival will be held at Saturday at one there at the library.

http://pottsborolibrary.com/