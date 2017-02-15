Woman Empties Daughter’s Trust fund and Runs from Police

Police are searching for a woman in Davis who stole thousands of dollars from her daughter.

Oklahoma state bureau of investigation says Sheryl Clark stole $36,000 out of her daughter’s trust fund that was given to her by her late father.

Officials say the money was made available to the daughter when she turned 18, but when she went to withdraw it there was no money left.

O.S.B.I says Clark did not have access to her daughter’s trust, and had forged signatures in order to withdraw the money.

Police say Clark is now hiding from police.

O.S.B.I investigator, Steve Tanner said, "I mean, it’s uh, to me, it's a pretty egregious crime. And you know she took money that was supposed to be for a young lady whose father, you know, died while he was working."

If you know where Clark might be, or know other information, you are urged to call O.S.B.I.