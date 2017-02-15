Local School Building A Safe Room After Bond Approval

CADDO, OK— The Caddo school district is planning to build a safe room on campus after voters approved a $1.4 million bond yesterday.

“We need to do something; we need to do something for our children whether it's a cellar or a safe room we need to have facilities here and not just a hallway,” said fourth grade teacher Amanda Draper.

As a tornado victim Draper knows every second counts. In the summer of 2015 a powerful tornado ripped through Bryan County and Draper says it happened just nine days after school was released for the summer.

"That tornado that went through it opened a lot of people eye's here in Caddo,” said Caddo ISD Superintendent Lee Northcutt.

Concerned for the safety of their children, parents and teachers started pushing for better tornado protection.

Now three years later their worries are being put to rest. Caddo ISD is building a safe room after an overwhelming number of residents voted to approve the school bond.

"Building the safe room takes a weight off our shoulders,” said Northcutt. “Children's safety is the number one priority to people."

Northcutt says the safe room has the capacity to hold more than 600 people and will be open to the community if an emergency occurs after school hours.

"That just means the world to me as an educator and as a parent that my children will be safe here at school and also at home,” Draper said.

The school plans to start constructing the safe room sometime this summer.