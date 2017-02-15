Father of Five Arrested Twice in One Week

ARDMORE, OK - 30 year old Christopher Carterby was arrested Tuesday evening after police were given a tip that he was selling drugs... again.

Captain Keith Ingle with the Ardmore police department said, "Uh… You know after his children were taken away from him on the past deal... our patrol had stopped him on a traffic stop… Uh we started working his case a little bit more."

Carterby's arrest comes just six days after he and his wife, Samantha Davis, were taken into custody, and their five young children taken away by authorities.

Neighbors say they hope the kids are now in better hands

"They was real nice kids but when they got older you know the parents you know they would always fight... sometimes they wouldn't have nothing to eat, we would take stuff over there for them to eat, they would come borrow money,” Dwight Pickens said.

Police say the first arrest was made after a welfare check; when the house was found in a shambles, and drugs were found in a child’s reach.

Ingle said, "the living conditions were horrible..."

Caretakers say the children were taken from the home with nothing but the clothes on their back; so a nonprofit organization called "It's From the Heart" in Lone Grove is taking donations for them.

"They said it probably would be uh... long term... stay... with the people they are with..." Owner, Margie Roberts said, "And uh like I said, [the caretaker] was saying they needed shoes, clothing... toys… because they didn’t take anything. I mean they couldn’t take anything."

If you would like to donate to the children, drop off clothes, shoes, toys, and bedroom furniture to “It’s From The Heart” in Lone Grove at 15125 Highway 70, or contact Margie Roberts on Facebook. All five children are under the age of eight, and the youngest is two years old.