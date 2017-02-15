Father of Five Arrested Twice in One Week

The National Weather Service has issued Tornado Warnings for Tushka, Atoka and Bruno, Oklahoma; and for Connerville and Clarita until midnight Friday.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- Conner McDougall has ongoing medical needs, but the money to pay for his care is now in jeopardy at the Oklahoma Capitol as lawmakers struggle to balance the state budget.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- The DiamondBack Pain and Wellness Centers in two Texoma cities were raided by Drug Enforcement Agency and FBI agents Friday.More >>
DAVIS, OK -- There's fun in the mud ahead for professional all-terrain vehicle racers from all walks of life who are gathering at the Cross Bar Ranch in Davis.More >>
WHITESBORO, TX -- Investigators said one of the men placed an order as a second suspect distracted the manager of the Taco Casa.More >>
VAN ALSTYNE, TX -- The Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Music in the Park series starting next Tuesday, May 23.More >>
A Texoma businessman will be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame as part of its Class of 2017. Hal Smith, who was born and raised in Ardmore, owns a group of more than 60 restaurants in seven different states.More >>
ADA, OK -- Accused killer Macy Tiger was scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing Friday. Pontotoc County prosecutors allege that Tiger, 21, stabbed another woman at a party last August.More >>
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- The National Weather Service said two tornadoes have touched down in rural areas of southwest Oklahoma and one in northwest Texas with no injuries or damage reported.More >>
KREBS, OK -- Our search of the best in Texoma led us to Krebs, Oklahoma -- just outside of McAlester -- And Lovera’s Italian Market.More >>
