Local Author Kick Starts Career with Paranormal Thriller Book

SHERMAN, TX - A local author is kick starting his career with the first of a paranormal thriller series called "Face of the Bell Witch." Jerry Gundersheimer says as a beginning author it can be difficult in the beginning stages, and KTEN asked him for advice for others debating on whether or not to write a book. Have a listen to his interview to hear what his next step is, and visit his website for more information: http://jerrygundersheimerauthor.com/.

To order:

http://bookstore.iuniverse.com/Products/SKU-001017312/Face-of-the-Bell-Witch.aspx

https://www.amazon.com/Face-Bell-Witch-Book-Medium-ebook/dp/B01M8QEA3I