Man wanted in Ardmore for stealing

ARDMORE, OK -- Ardmore police are searching for a man who stole thousands of dollars in items using a fake name.

Investigators say the man used the name "Frank Mckimmins" when he stole a variety of merchandise from retail stores in Ardmore.

He's described as a white male with facial hair and drives a Suzuki SUV with a Texas license plate.

“The guy had filled out some paperwork using the name Frank Mckiminnis which is a fictitious name we have come through investigation to find out, uh but it did get a description of his car and a tag number and we are currently following up on that right now,” Captain Keith Ingle said.

If you think you know who the man is you're asked to call Ardmore police.

Police say when they catch the man he'll face at least two felony charges.