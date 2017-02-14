Medical plane forced to make emergency landing in open field

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK- Three people are thankful to be alive Tuesday after the plane they were flying in had to make an emergency landing. It happened around 11 Tuesday morning in Pushmataha County. East of Antlers near Sobel.

The Pushmataha County Sheriff says two paramedics and a pilot left from McAlester and were heading to Idabel when one engine quit, forcing the pilot to make a decision to land in an open field.

One man watched the intense landing take place in front of his home.

"I heard a big explosion and I opened the front door there's a plane skidding across the front pasture," said Payden Franks.

Payden Franks couldn't believe his eyes as he watched the twin engine "eagle-med" plane, landing in front of his home.

"It stops and three guys bail out of it. It's kind of freaky," said Franks.

Franks said he called 911. The Pushmataha County Sheriff's Office and OHP were first on scene to piece together why this plane went down.

"From what I understand from the pilot was he had some mechanical problems and he circled around trying to find a good pasture or somewhere to put it down at," said Sheriff B.J. Hedgecock.

Sheriff Hedgecock says the plane lost one of its engines and was forced to find a clear space to land.

"It's all mountain terrain up there. He found about the only one around that you could find close," said Sheriff Hedgecock.

Safely on the ground, the three people inside ran away from the aircraft.

"They all took off running from the plane thinking it might explode. One guy just saw the house and ran up here," said Franks.

The sheriff says the safe landing could have easily turned out to be deadly.

"If he'd been further north, further north in the county is pretty much all timber," said Sheriff Hedgecock.

An Eagle Med spokesman says they're grateful no one was hurt.

" I mean really it came together with a lot of great team work from the communications center, the pilot and the flight team overall did a fantastic job and put all of their training into place and made it work," said Reid Vogel.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is securing the scene until the FAA and NTSB arrive to do their investigation.