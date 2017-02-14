Flower Shops Swamped on Valentine’s Day

ARDMORE, OK - It’s the most anticipated day for florists and lovers alike.

"My loved ones are really important to me, and it’s just a good day to show it," Michael Langford said.

Seems like everyone stopped to smell the roses on Valentine’s Day, but for flower shop employees, it’s not as sweet as it may smell.

"It’s been so crazy um yesterday we were here from 8 am to 2 in the morning,” said Dodson’s Floral employee, Stacie Ott, “Trying to get everything arranged... um. Trying to get everyone their flowers.."

Dodson’s flowers delivered over 300 arrangements before noon, but that didn't stop customers from coming in for more.

Johnny Kirkland said, "This is the one time in the year that I can buy her, her favorite colored roses. And uh... I do the same for my daughter because I want her to know she is just as special as my wife."

Kim Coble says she will never take her loved ones for granted.

"It’s the person that you love... things can be taken from us at any time. And so... after my, my my father passed away a few years ago we really go all out and celebrate Valentine’s Day."

Florists say the joy on faces when they get a Valentine’s Day surprise makes all the hard work worth it.

"Oh it's just awe...” Peggy Blount from Gary’s Flowers said, “just... it just means a lot to know that, hey they really do love me and care about me."

They say that feeling of awe is what Valentine’s Day is all about.