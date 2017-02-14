Local College Breaking Stigma of Mental Health

SHERMAN, TX— A local college is fighting to break the stigma surrounding mental health.

Experts say mental illness is a silent epidemic that very few talk about.

"For so long we've dealt with these things in secret,” said Assistant Professor of Psychology Ian MacFarlane.

But Austin College is speaking out to erase the shame.

The school hosted a Psychological First Aid Training as a part of their week long campaign to raise awareness about mental health issues.

"If we can stop things from getting worse ahead of time we can save people from suffering,” said MacFarlane.

The training taught students how to recognize the warning signs of mental health problems in friends and family members like changes in their behavior or talk of suicide.

"Training like this is important because we know mental health issues don't get better on their own, the earlier you can intervene the faster you can make a difference,” MacFarlane said.

Recent data shows mental health is a growing crisis on college campuses and stress is the most common.

"A lot of students on campus deal with stress,” said Rebekah Urban a student at Austin College. “Balancing being a student, being an athlete, being involved in organization and still having family to deal with and significant others can be stressful.”

As a student majoring in English, political science and psychology, Rebekah Urban says the training shined a light on how to take action and be a lifeline to those in need.

Tomorrow Austin College will have a guest speaker discussing crisis mental health situations at 4:30 p.m. in Mabee Hall.