Local College Breaking Stigma of Mental Health

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- The National Weather Service said two tornadoes have touched down in rural areas of southwest Oklahoma and one in northwest Texas with no injuries or damage reported.More >>
KREBS, OK -- Our search of the best in Texoma led us to Krebs, Oklahoma -- just outside of McAlester -- And Lovera’s Italian Market.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- Virgil Harmon Jr. faces charges of solicitation of a minor by electronic device and indecent acts or proposal to a minor.More >>
GAINESVILLE, TX -- A Gainesville man is behind bars after shooting his brother during an argument over politics. Gainesville police said 30-year-old Johnathan Murphy and his brother got into the verbal dispute at the suspect's home late Wednesday night.More >>
DENISON, TX -- A group of elementary school students in Denison received a surprising visit Thursday from graduating seniors.More >>
DENISON, TX -- If you want to ride and cruise for a good cause, you'll definitely want to head on out and register for the American Legion Riders 4th District annual motorcycle rally.More >>
TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- The family of Terence Crutcher burst into tears and expressed outrage after jurors found Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby not guilty Wednesday of first-degree manslaughter.More >>
DENISON, TX -- This adorable little guy is a Labradoodle mix. He's about 10 weeks old and they say he's very calm. They think he's going to be quite a big dog. The shelter says he has a brother and a sisterMore >>
GUNTER, TX -- A city park in this Grayson County town is without public bathrooms after they were ripped apart by vandals. Gunter police Chief Shawn Johnson is calling it a senseless act that was caused by a group of juveniles.More >>
COLBERT, OK -- Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian confirms that the remains are those of Daniel Flores, who had been reported missing by Durant police on May 6.More >>
