BREAKING: Plane Down Near Rattan

BREAKING: Plane Down Near Rattan

BREAKING: KTEN has confirmed with the Pushmataha County Sheriff's office a twin engine plane has made an emergency landing in a field near Rattan.

We are told there are no injuries, and that the pilot experienced engine trouble.

