ECU Women Hold Off Savage Storm

ADA, Okla. – The East Central University women's basketball team moved its win streak to four games, with a 66-59 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State in Great American Conference action.



The Tigers (10-12, 9-9 GAC) were led by senior Jalyn Jackson, who tallied her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds. ECU also saw double-digit point totals from junior Devon Branch (20) and senior Whitney Stotler (13).



The opening minutes of the game were slow going, with only two points scored by each team in the first five minutes. The teams traded points the rest of the stanza, with the Tigers holding a slight, 10-9, advantage heading into the second quarter.



The Savage Storm (14-8, 12-3 GAC) pulled out to a five-point lead (12-17) in the first 3:30 of the second quarter and held on to a three to seven-point lead for the rest of the half. ECU went into the locker room trailing 24-31.



The Tigers scored the first five points of the second half and the teams then traded runs before ECU claimed a 38-36 lead, with four minutes left. The play was even the rest of the quarter, with the Tigers holding a 44-41 advantage at the end of the 10 minute period.



The opening minutes of the final quarter were tight, but with just under seven minutes left to play ECU started to pull away. The Tigers used a 7-0 run to gain a 58-47 lead and never let go of the advantage. The Savage Storm cut the lead to as little as five, but ECU increased it to as many as 10, on the way to a 66-59 victory.



A small (10-8) lead in three point shots and a 12-7 difference at the charity stripe were the keys to the win for ECU. The Tigers also claimed a clear 52-28 advantage in rebounds.



ECU will now hit the road for the final regular-season road contest, Thursday, Feb. 16 at Northwestern Oklahoma State at 5:30 p.m.