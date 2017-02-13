Tigers Cruise by Storm

ADA, Okla. – The East Central University men's basketball team cruised to a 101-64 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State in Great American Conference action at the Kerr Activities Center.



The Tigers (18-6, 14-4 GAC) saw three players score in double figures and one garner 10 rebounds. Senior Aly Hudgins netted 10 boards and nine points. Senior Braxton Reeves tallied 23 points, five steals, five rebounds and four assists. Freshman Camron Talley added 20 points and senior Donovan Halsel 11.



While the Savage Storm (9-15, 5-13 GAC) scored the first two points of the game, ECU took control early, rattling off the next 16 points and increasing the lead to 20 (23-3), with 12 minutes left to play in the half. Southeastern countered with a 10-3 run over the next five minutes, but the lead was pushed back out to 20, with 5:30 left (35-15).



The Tigers kept the lead over 20 the rest of the half and had it out to as many as 27 (53-26) in the final minute before taking a 56-32 lead into the locker room.



The second half started much like the first, with ECU going on a 17-2 run in the first seven minutes. The Tigers had the lead out to as many as 42 in the half and never allowed the advantage to drop below 35 on the way to a 101-64 victory.



ECU had a strong night shooing, hitting 60.3 percent (35-58) from the field and 59.3 percent (16-of-27) from beyond the arc. The Tigers also played strong defense, holding the Savage Storm to a 36.8 percent mark overall and 25.9 percent from three-point range.



ECU will now get ready for the final regular-season road game, Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. against Northwestern.