Boswell woman recaptured after she escaped police custody

SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA – A Boswell woman who escaped police custody has been recaptured.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park posted on Facebook Monday night that Gwendalynn Williams was found in Bennington off of Jackson Road.

Choctaw County Deputies say she and Stacy Williams were arrested over the weekend after they found stolen property, illegal drugs and firearms inside their home.

Gwendalynn was taken to the hospital for medical reasons, where the sheriff says she escaped by crawling out of the window.

Sheriff Park says Bryan County deputies and Bennington police helped bring her back into custody.