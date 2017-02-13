Denison family loses home and pets to fire

DENISON, TX -- A family in Denison is without a home Monday night after a fire destroyed theirs.

The family made it out safely, but they lost two dogs and two cats in the fire.

It happened around 1 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Steven Drive. Neighbors say the man living in the home woke up to smoke and quickly got his wife and one of their dogs out.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control within minutes..

“The fire is being investigated to try and determine the cause of origin of the fire, and so the Fire Marshal’s Office is doing that at this time, and then the family will be aided in any kind of issues or needs that they have by the Salvation Army and the Red Cross,” said Chief Gregg Loyd with the Denison Fire Department.

The home is a total loss.