City Sees Improvement in Crime Rates

ARDMORE, OK - Ardmore has struggled trying to keep their crime rate down for years.

Now officials are seeing major improvements.

After having the highest crime rate in the state a few years back, Ardmore is seeing a dramatic improvement in the overall number of crimes per-capita.

People in the area say they hope this pattern continues.

"Um, hopefully the police are doing... you know, making an effort to go forward and get you knows the guys that they need to get,” Kerry Brown said, “and get them off the street."

Ardmore captain Keith Ingle says they are working hard to do just that.

And, he says it's not necessarily about making more arrests, but making the right arrests.

"Uh it's really shown an increase in amount of knowledge that these officers are going out and putting forth on the street and take these people off the street and… and, pretty much take down networks instead of just individuals," Ingle said.

Ardmorites say they are proud to live in a safer area.

Taryn Wagner said, "The last few years, with everything bad that has happened, people come together and realize that you know, no matter what's going on we are all family so... I feel safe."

And the police department says it will keep working to make Ardmore safer.

"It’s so much better when you can be proactive you know by having enough officers on the street than reactive to where you just respond to calls,” Captain Ingle said, “I know some cities are a lot worse off than we are, they're having to, you know citizens are having to wait 30 or 45 minutes for an officer to show up to where, you never see that here in Ardmore."

The F.B.I. crime rate report shows a 17% decrease in 2016, and a 16% decrease in 2015 for a total of 33%.