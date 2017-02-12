Two arrested in Boswell on multiple charges

BOSWELL, OK- A Boswell man and woman are in jail after authorities find stolen property, drugs and firearms.

Around 8 Sunday morning the Choctaw County Sheriff's Office and Boswell Police executed a search warrant at a home on Ross Road.

The sheriff's office says Gwendolyn and Stacy Williams were arrested for knowingly concealing stolen property, possession of meth with the intent to distribute and possession of firearms after former convictions.