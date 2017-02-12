Sherman building destroyed in early morning fire - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sherman building destroyed in early morning fire

SHERMAN, TX- A building next to a Sherman home was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning.

Sherman fire crews were called to the fire around two Sunday morning on Junction Road. The family says they were asleep when the fire started.

Tools and other various items were inside and destroyed in the blaze. Fortunately no one was hurt.

    

Fire fighters are still investigating how it started.