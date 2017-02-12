’Roos Top Schreiner for Senior Day Victory

SHERMAN, Texas – It was Senior Day for the Austin College women’s basketball team, but it was sophomore Bryce Frank who dominated play with 18 points and 20 rebounds in a 67-57 victory for the ’Roos on Sunday afternoon in Hughey Gym. The ‘Roos improve to 17-7 overall and 9-4 in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play with the win.

Senior forward Kendall Heitmeier also had a big day, finishing with 14 points and surpassing 1,000 career points in her career on a late three pointer. Schreiner came out strong early, going on top 10-6 before Frank scored the final 11 points of the first quarter for Austin College to give the ‘Roos a 17-15 advantage after one.

Heitmeier scored five quick points to start the second, and after a Chris Jones basket for Schreiner cut it to a 30-27 game, the ‘Roos ended the quarter with an 8-0 run capped off by back-to-back three pointers from Olivia Cicci. Austin College took a 38-27 lead into the break, helped by 57.7% shooting in the opening half.

Austin College built to its largest lead of the game at 47-31 on a pair of free throws by Caitlyn Collins with 2:29 left in the third, but Jones scored four of the next six points for Schreiner during a 6-0 run to trim it to a 47-37 game with a quarter to play. Heitmeier’s 1,000th point came on a three to open the scoring in the fourth quarter and extend the margin to 50-37.

Heitmeier added a basket inside and Frank scored again to push the lead to 54-41, but Schreiner would not go away. The Mountaineers twice pulled to within single digits, getting to within seven points at 61-54 on a bucket by Jones. However, Ann Savage knocked down four free throws and Mikayla Gascich added two more in the final seconds to seal the win for the ‘Roos.

Frank went 8-of-15 to get to her 18 points, and grabbed six of her 20 rebounds on the offensive glass. She also had two assists and two blocked shots. Heitmeier hit 5-of-11 from the field to get to 14 points and added eight rebounds, while Savage had six points and six assists.

Sabriyyah Fennell had 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists to lead Schreiner, and Jones finished with 13 points, five boards, and four assists. Codi Simmons chipped in 10 points and seven boards.

Austin College wraps up the regular season next weekend in Shreveport, when they take on Centenary College hoping to lock down the No. 3-seed in the SCAC Tournament.