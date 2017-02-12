Strong winds rip off church roof

RAVIA, OK- Strong winds Sunday morning blew the roof off of a Texoma church in Johnston County. Images sent to us of the Ravia Baptist Church shows the mangled mess.

Members say Sunday morning before Sunday school the wind ripped the metal roof off. Pieces were scattered across the church lawn. Members say one truck was damaged when parts of the roof landed on top of it. Fortunately no one was hurt.

For now the roof is being covered with tarp. No word on the cost of damage.