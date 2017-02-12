Women's Basketball Hall of Fame announces 2017 class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Three-time Olympic gold medalist Sheryl Swoopes headlines the latest Women's Basketball Hall of Fame class.



The six-person class announced Sunday also includes official Sally Bell, Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women founder Christine Grant, Middle Tennessee coach Rick Insell, former Southern Connecticut State coach Louise O'Neal and Olympic gold medalist Kara Wolters.



They will be inducted June 10.



Hall of Fame officials also announced Sunday they will recognize the 1975, 1976 and 1977 Delta State teams as "trailblazers of the game." Delta State won three straight AIAW national championships during that stretch.



Swoopes helped the U.S. Olympic team win gold medals in 1996, 2000 and 2004. She led Texas Tech to a 1993 national title and helped the Houston Comets win four WNBA championships.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

