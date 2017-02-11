Potter Passes 1,000-point Mark in SE Win

DURANT, Okla. – Southeastern rallied from a 13-point second half deficit and Olivia Potter became the 12thplayer in program history to pass the 1,000-point mark as the Savage Storm downed Oklahoma Baptist 71-64 on Saturday afternoon in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.



The win lifts the Savage Storm to 14-7 overall on the year and 12-5 in Great American Conference play, and coupled with losses by Northwestern Oklahoma State and Ouachita Baptist, SE was able to clinch its berth in the GAC tournament.



Potter came into the contest needing 12 points to reach the 1,000-point plateau and finished with 13, with the bucket to put her over also serving as the bucket to give the Storm its first lead after rallying from a 16-point deficit.



Her now career 1,001 points leaves her currently in 12th on the all-time scoring list, one point behind Vicki Shved and just 11 points from reaching the top-10.



Katie Webb led the way for the Storm with 21 points on a 7-of-10 effort from the field, while Ariannah Kemp rounded out SE's double-digit scorers with 10.



Sa'Liesha Hunter dished out a team-best five assists, while Courtney Brady added four.



The Storm shot 58.3 percent in the second half as it outscored OBU 42-25 over the final 20 minutes.



Emem David led the way on the glass with eight rebounds, while Webb added six.



After the Bison opened with a three, SE would regain the lead and hold it until OBU reeled off an 18-0 run to mount a 23-8 lead before taking a 26-11 edge after the first quarter.



SE got as close as seven points in the second half and whittled away at the lead before cutting the deficit to 39-29 at halftime.



The lead would stretch back out to 13 points in the third quarter, but an 11-2 run capped by a Webb jumper with 21 seconds left would close the gap to 50-46 heading to the fourth quarter.



The Storm would then keep the difference within one possession, finally knotting the game at 58-58 with 6:28 to go on an old-fashioned three point play from Kemp.



Potter would then drain a three on the next SE possession to give the Storm its first lead since the first quarter as well as put her over the 1,000 point plateau.



SE would ultimately cap off a 9-0 run at the 4:21 mark on a Webb free throw to take a 64-58 lead and hold on for a 71-64 victory.