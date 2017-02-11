Local Animal Shelter Helping Furry Valentines Find a Home

SHERMAN, TX—A local animal shelter played cupid on Saturday to help some four legged friends find their forever family just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Cupid’s arrow is hard to dodge and with the season of love just around the corner Tanner Barrett was struck by puppy love.

"She’s [dog] perfect, she’s very pretty” he said.

At first glance Nalah stole his heart and now she’s found a loving companion just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The Denison Animal Welfare Group is playing matchmaker to help other furry valentine’s like Nalah find their perfect match.

"We're just hoping people come and get their valentine a dog and take it home, it's something to love on and maybe build their relationship with the dog,” said Bruce Edmaiston Assistant Director at DAWG.

On Saturday DAWG offered a $14 discount on all pet adoptions. Their mission is to give 14 dogs a home before the holiday and so far two have already been adopted.

"There's no truer love than your pets because they don’t talk back, they just want to be loved and that's it,” said Edmaiston.

Furry friends like Rocco are in desperate need of a home after being neglected and abandoned.

"He was left in front of an abandoned house very cold very hungry in the leaves just sitting there and with no food no water nothing,” said Angela Adkins a volunteer at DAWG.

Adkins is hoping someone will be bitten by the love bug and choose Rocco.

"I'm hoping he finds a home; he is a very sweet boy,” said Adkins.

But adopting a pet will do much more than give you a snuggle buddy on Valentine’s Day; Adkins says it can help save a life.

"If we're full then we can't pull them in and that means they’re at risk of euthanization and that's not what we want,” she said.