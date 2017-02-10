Governor Mary Fallin issues burn bans for 53 counties

OKLAHOMA – Governor Mary Fallin issued a burn barn for most of the state on Friday as the dry and windy conditions continue.

It covers 53 states total and will expire in two weeks. The ban covers all of our Texoma counties north of the Red River.

This prohibits campfires, bonfires or setting fire to any forest, grass, woods or marshes. The exceptions for the ban include some construction and welding.

The ban covers the following counties: Adair, Atoka, Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cleveland, Coal, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Haskell, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Latimer, Le Flore, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, McCurtain, McIntosh, Marshall, Mayes, Murray, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Rogers, Seminole, Sequoyah, Stephens, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington.