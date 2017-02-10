Denison Paves Way to Attract Transportation Services Uber and Lyft

DENISON, TX -- The city of Denison is working to hail a cab or even Uber to town.

This week they finished paving the way by updating their taxi cab service ordinance.

Driving around Denison, you'll see a variety of cars, but look closely and you'll find there's one form of transportation that's been missing.

"There’s a need in the community for a public transportation of some kind, even if it's for hire type of transportation," said Denison City Manager, Jud Rex.

Right now there are no taxi services in the city, and popular online rideshare programs like Uber and Lyft are non-existent.

"We have nothing that moves our people easily, those that don't have automobiles and those that are older and don't want to drive anymore but need to have easy inexpensive transportation," said Jan Lehmann, a Grayson County resident hoping for more public transportation in the area.

And the only form of public transportation that is available is limited, making it hard for people to get around.

"I’m tired of walking to school; I’m tired of asking people for rides," said Denison student, Hunter Anderson.

"With TAPS not serving as a public transportation, and not servicing everybody, it kind of left a void there, so again we’re just opening a door to opportunity and for somebody to come in and provide a service to our citizens," said Rex.

To pave the way, since last fall city leaders have been working to update their taxi cab ordinance and set standards for network companies.

This week, they finalized it, signaling the green light.

"It means we're Uber ready if you want to say it that way, if a transportation network were to come to Denison, we would have a regulatory framework for them to work with, something they're used to," said Rex.

A framework put in place to keep residents safe.

"I think it will be absolutely wonderful, I see so many people who are unable to drive anymore and we really don't have a way to help them access the services that they need," said Grayson County resident, Marianne Perkins, who’s excited for more public transportation in the area.

And while the city hasn't received a call just yet, they're hopeful the motions they've set in place will drive the city forward towards a smoother future.

"It’s Denison being proactive so we won't be reactive when somebody wants to come, we have the framework in place already," said

City leaders say they plan on attracting transportation companies like Uber and Lyft to Denison by working together with neighboring cities in both the Grayson County area and southern Oklahoma.