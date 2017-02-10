Lone Grove Residents Look Back on Deadly Tornado - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Lone Grove Residents Look Back on Deadly Tornado

Posted:

LONE GROVE, OK - Eight years ago today, a large tornado ripped through Carter County, killing nine people.

It was a day John Talaiferro says he will never forget.

"I’ll never forget me and my son Lewis we just hugged each other and cried. We cried."

Talaiferro’s furniture store was flattened, but he says his most vivid memory was the sound of the twister tearing through a mobile home park.

"I come out of the shelter I didn’t think anything was gonna happen but I could hear it hitting that barricade trailer park over there. I could hear trailers being crashed, and everything you know."

After the storm, officials found nine people dead. Six of them were in the Lone Grove mobile home park that Taliaferro heard being hit."

"They had some stuff over here happen that shouldn't even be talked about,." Lone Grove Mobile Home Park Resident, Andy Snow said, "Livestock in uh trees, there was bores put through uh, sides of trucks, people died in that one... uh this place was not a trailer park after that it was just like shreds."

People who live in the trailer park say they are trying to build a community storm shelter, so they never have to worry about losing a loved one again..

Jessica Snow, another resident at the park said,"Every time a tornado comes we don't know what to do. I mean, except for run you know, I mean this is not a safe place to be during a tornado."

Until then, survivors say they will do their best to stay positive, and continue moving forward.

"It was just a shock you know… um... I’m just thankful we had a cellar to get in, you know?" Talaiferro said.

