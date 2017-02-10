Power Outage in Durant Temporarily Shuts Down Food Bank

DURANT, OK—A local food bank was temporarily shut down Friday Morning after a citywide power outage.

Camey Wright is one of hundreds of people in Durant who depends on Hands of Hope Food Bank each day.

"That's all we have sometimes when we're on the street,” said Wright.

But Friday morning she and about 25 other people were greeted by locked doors as they stood outside for an hour anxiously waiting to get inside.

"You know I have to walk here and I have to walk home so it's a little tiring,” she said. “And the sun's out and it's a little hot, so it’s tough.”

The food bank was temporarily shut down after a power outage swept through the city around 9:30 a.m.

"It was right during the busiest time and of course when the computers go down its sort of chaos for us,” said Sue Stanfield Director of Hands of Hope.

Stanfield says she and other volunteers rushed to find emergency lighting units so that they could open their doors and serve the people.

“We were scrambling...you know when things like that happen you just do what you need to do because you know you got a job to do,” she said. “It’s the last day of the week so it's more of an emergency for them [people in need] because they can't come tomorrow."

After nearly two hours without electricity crews from Oklahoma Gas and Electric restored power to the area, washing away the worries of those in need.

"It feels awesome because I can get in and maybe get some food,” said Wright.

Representatives from OG&E say an equipment issue knocked out the power. Stanfield is just glad the outage was short lived.

"We were relieved and relieved that we could let some of the people in that were standing outside,” said Stanfield.