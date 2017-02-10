Texas High School Basketball Bi-District Schedule: Girls

Girls Bi-District Match-ups:
|
Monday
|Denison (20-10) vs. Justin Northwest (23-11)
|at Gainsville High School, 6 pm
|Pottsboro (27-1) vs. Lone Oak (12-16)
|at Anna High, 6:15 pm
|Whitesboro (19-11) vs. Howe (18-10)
|at Frisco Heritage, 8 pm
|Whitewright (29-2) vs. Gunter (11-16)
|at Van Alstyne, 7 pm
|Tioga (3-12) vs. Bellevue (20-10)
|at Era, 6:30 pm
|
Tuesday
|Bells (27-4) vs. Chico-Poolville winner
|TBA
