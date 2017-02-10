Texas High School Basketball Bi-District Schedule: Girls - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Texas High School Basketball Bi-District Schedule: Girls

Posted:

Girls Bi-District Match-ups:

Monday
Denison (20-10) vs. Justin Northwest (23-11)
 at Gainsville High School, 6 pm
Pottsboro (27-1) vs. Lone Oak (12-16)
 at Anna High, 6:15 pm
Whitesboro (19-11) vs. Howe (18-10)
 at Frisco Heritage, 8 pm
Whitewright (29-2) vs. Gunter (11-16)
 at Van Alstyne, 7 pm
Tioga (3-12) vs. Bellevue (20-10)
 at Era, 6:30 pm

Tuesday
Bells (27-4) vs. Chico-Poolville winner
 TBA