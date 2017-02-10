Valentine Date Fundraiser Auction for a Good Cause

DURANT, OK - Eight Texoma residents are offering themselves up for a Valentine’s Day date night and it’s all for a good cause.

Friday, February 10th beginning around 8:00 p.m., Bubba’s Brewhouse (9125 US-70) in Durant is holding their Valentine Date Fundraiser in hopes of raising money for Jason Norton who recently had brain surgery.

Details from the Bubba’s Brewhouse Facebook Page:

“Cupid is coming for ya this year! Come join us for a ladies night with a twist! These great looking guys and girls are giving away a date night in return we are raising funds for Jason Norton who recently had brain surgery to remove a tumor. Ladies night auction at Bubba's Brewhouse with Karaoke by Turn it Up DJ's!”

For questions call (580) 931-9206 or email info@bubbasbrewhouse.com.