Power Restored for Some Businesses in Durant

DURANT, OK - Power is back on in some businesses in Durant after a brief outage Friday morning around 9:30 a.m. along Main Street. At this point, businesses in the area say they’re not sure why the power was out.

According to OG&E’s website, around 10:35 a.m. about 1,662 customers of 6,621 total affected were still reporting outages. The company is currently assessing the outage.

