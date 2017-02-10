Special Valentine’s Day Gospel Concert in McAlester

MCALESTER, OK - Everyone is invited to the Sweetheart Concert and Banquet this weekend!

On February 11th at the Southeast Expo in McAlester, Oklahoma, doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and the gospel singers begin at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 per ticket or $35 for a couple.

Call Judy Chastain for more information at 580-927-5828. For more information visit: www.oklahomagospelsingingconvention.com.