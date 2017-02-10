The Rialto Presents "A Valentine With Patsy Cline" Featuring Julie Johnson

DENISON, TX -- If you are a Patsy Cline fan, there's a show in Texoma this weekend you don't want to miss.

Actress, singer and entertainer Julie Johnson is presenting "A Valentine With Patsy Cline" at Denison's historic Rialto Theater in downtown Saturday night February 11th.

Julie has toured the country with her Patsy Cline show and has appeared on Broadway, film and television shows.

Tickets are $15.00 in advance, or $20.00 at the door.

If you want to grab a pair online click HERE

