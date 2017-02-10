The Rialto Presents "A Valentine With Patsy Cline" Featuring Jul - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

The Rialto Presents "A Valentine With Patsy Cline" Featuring Julie Johnson

Posted:

DENISON, TX -- If you are a Patsy Cline fan, there's a show in Texoma this weekend you don't want to miss.

Actress, singer and entertainer Julie Johnson is presenting "A Valentine With Patsy Cline" at Denison's historic Rialto Theater in downtown Saturday night February 11th.

Julie has toured the country with her Patsy Cline show and has appeared on Broadway, film and television shows.  

Tickets are $15.00 in advance, or $20.00 at the door.

If you want to grab a pair online click HERE
 

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Investigation underway after a man's body is found in a field

    Investigation underway after a man's body is found in a field

    COLBERT, OK- An investigation underway in Bryan County after authorities say a body was found Saturday evening. The Bryan County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene near Hoyte Drive after getting a call that children in the area had stumbled upon a body. Chief Deputy Steve Nabors says a man's body was found naked in a remote area of land. Nabors says the area where the body was found was not an area a car could get to. The death is considered to be suspicious. "The...More >>
    COLBERT, OK- An investigation underway in Bryan County after authorities say a body was found Saturday evening. The Bryan County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene near Hoyte Drive after getting a call that children in the area had stumbled upon a body. Chief Deputy Steve Nabors says a man's body was found naked in a remote area of land. Nabors says the area where the body was found was not an area a car could get to. The death is considered to be suspicious. "The...More >>

  • 'Blessing boxes' benefit the hungry in Marshall County

    'Blessing boxes' benefit the hungry in Marshall County

    CourtesyCourtesy

    OAKLAND, OK -- A non-profit group in this small Marshall County town has realized that many people who use their services don't always have the ability to drive to local food banks.So now, the food bank is coming to them.

    More >>

    OAKLAND, OK -- A non-profit group in this small Marshall County town has realized that many people who use their services don't always have the ability to drive to local food banks.So now, the food bank is coming to them.

    More >>

  • Tioga High seniors already have college degrees

    Tioga High seniors already have college degrees

    KTENKTEN

    TIOGA, TX --  Luis Perez and John London are the first students at Tioga High School to earn associate degrees from Grayson College, just two weeks before their high school graduation. 

    More >>

    TIOGA, TX --  Luis Perez and John London are the first students at Tioga High School to earn associate degrees from Grayson College, just two weeks before their high school graduation. 

    More >>
    •   