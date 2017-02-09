Crews battling fire at Kingston home - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Crews battling fire at Kingston home

Posted:

KINGSTON, OK – Firefighters are doing all they can to salvage a home in Kingston.

It happened Thursday night just before 9 p.m. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says the home is on South Chickasaw Street.

Crews were still on the scene late Thursday night. There’s no word on injuries or how bad the fire is.

We’re still gather details. Follow KTEN for updates.