Rep. John Ratcliffe visits Sherman

SHERMAN, TX -- Representative John Ratcliffe was in Sherman today getting a tour of the goodwill processing center.

The congressman spoke to employees as he learned how they facility operates day-to-day.

He saw how employees with disabilities are involved with the company.

"Well one thing is just bring attention to the issue, and the fact that we can you know highlight the good things that they're doing here, and make people aware of some of the services that they provide that maybe people in the community weren't aware of" John Ratcliffe said.

"And we were just very excited to have him come out and share our mission of giving individuals with disabilities and disadvantages a hand up rather than a hand out, thru training and employment" Katrina Coffman said.

Rep. Ratcliff was able to visit because there was a break in his schedule since the democrats are on a 3 day retreat.