Community holds blood drive in honor of late police officer

NORTH TEXAS -- To honor a late police officer, three local organizations are teaming up for a blood drive.

Captain La Vergne was a Bonham Police Officer who dedicated his life to serving his community.

For the second year, his family, the Bonham Police Department, Bethlehem Baptist Church and the Texoma Regional Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive in his memory.

The center is in need of all blood types, but desperate for donations of A and O negative and O positive blood.

"Whether it's a memorial drive, or the battle of the badges, or people do their birthday parties up here,” said Francis Campbell with the blood center, “it always helps us out, we're always in need of blood, there's just not enough people that come out and donate so we can keep our supplies up."

The blood drive will be held Friday February 9 at both the Texoma Regional Blood Center in Sherman and the Bonham City Hall from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.