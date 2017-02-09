Police Investigating Body Found in Ada

ADA, OK -- Police in Ada are trying to figure out what happened to a person whose body was found on the city's south side.

Investigators say the body was found around 17th avenue and 18th street, around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say someone passing by spotted the body and called police, the medical examiner was called in.

A city spokesperson says the body had apparently been there for a while and was decomposing.

There's no word yet on how long it might take to figure out who the person was or how they died.