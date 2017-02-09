Sherman Police Searching for Couple Accused of Robbing Man at Gunpoint

SHERMAN, TX -- Police in Sherman are looking for a couple after they say a man was robbed at gunpoint.

It happened late Thursday afternoon in the front yard of a home in the 2300 block of North Woods Street.

Police say a woman driving a red pick-up truck pulled up to the home honking the horn.

A man got out of the truck, and held the homeowner at gunpoint demanding money.

He got away with less than $100 in cash.

Police say the homeowner knew the woman.

Police aren't releasing many details, fortunately no one was hurt.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Sherman police.